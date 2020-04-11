Goldust Birthday Special: Here’s Look at Five Matches of WWE Wrestler That Will Make Fans Nostalgic (Watch Videos)

Happy Birthday Goldust (Photo Credits: File Image)

Goldust turns 51 years old on April 11, 2020. Dustin Pattrick Runnels is the real name of Goldust. He is known for his multiple tenures with WWE from 1995 to 2019 as the enigmatic, flamboyant, sexually ambiguous character. Runnels is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW), under the name Dustin Rhodes, where he is a coach and a wrestler. On the occasion of Goldust birthday, let us have a look at his five best matches in WWE that will make fans nostalgic. WWE WrestleMania 36 Part 2 Results, Highlights: Drew McIntyre Defeats Brock Lesnar to Become New World Champion, Edge Crushes Randy Orton in Last Man Standing Match (View Pics)

Goldust is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and half-brother of Cody Rhodes. The wrestler is also known for his appearances in Total Non-Stop Action (TNA) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW). He started his career with WCW in the year 1988, while he made a debut in WWE in the year 1990. In WCW, he was a two-time United States Heavyweight Champion and a two-time World Tag Team Champion. In WWF/E, he is a three-time Intercontinental Champion,nine-time Hardcore Champion, one-time World Tag Team Champion and two-time WWE Tag Team Champion. Now let us have a look at some of his best matches.

Five Best Matches of Goldust

1. Goldust vs Marty Jannetty, WWE-In Your House, Oct 22, 1995

2. Goldust vs Razor Ramon, Raw, 1996

3. Goldust & Booker T vs. The Dudley Boys vs. William Regal & Lance Storm Vs. Chris Jericho & Christian (Armageddon 2002)

4. Goldberg vs Randy Orton, Raw, October 2, 2013

5. Cody Rhodes & Goldust vs. Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins, Raw, March 10, 2014

Goldust has been working with AEW along with his brother Cody Rhodes since April 20, 2019. The enigmatic wrestler might have left WWE, but his contribution towards the company will be remembered for ages. We hope he continues to entertain us for more years through AEW and we also wish him a very Happy Birthday.