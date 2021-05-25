Abduroziq, a 17-year-old singer from Tajikistan, has garnered a lot of attention in recent times after the news of his ‘sanctioned’ fight with 18-year-old blogger Hasbulla Magomedov went viral. A row erupted over this bout, with it being a contest between two teenagers with dwarfism and it also been condemned by Russia’s Dwarf Athletic Association for being ‘unethical’. Hasbulla Magomedov vs Abduroziq Fight: Who Is Hasbulla Magomedov, What Is His Age and Why Is Hasbulla Magomedov Called 'Mini Khabib'?

The bout was organised by Ashab Tamayev, a 19-year-old blogger from Chechen. It is understood that the fight has already taken place but a video hasn’t been released amid anger over it being deemed as ‘unethical’ as the combined weight between the two contestants is just around 35kg. Ashab Tamayev is seen in the pre-fight clip, which has gained over nine million views where Abduroziq threatens Hasbulla: ‘If you lay even a finger on me now, they will take your corpse away.’ Hasbulla Magomedov vs Abduroziq Fight Organised By MMA Star Branded 'Unethical Freak Show': All You Need To Know About This Fight.

Who Is Abduroziq?

Abduroziq is a singer from Tajikistan and is known as the smallest singer in the world. He gained popularity on social media due to his talent of singing Tajik rap songs. He has a YouTube channel named Avlod Media which has over 350k subscribers.

What isAbduroziq’s Age?

Abduroziq is 17 years of age and was born in 2003 to the family of a gardener in the village of Gishdarva in the Panjakent district of Tajikistan.

Does Abduroziq Suffer From A Disease?

As a child, Abduroziq was severely ill with rickets and his family could not cure him due to insufficient financial resources which led to a stoppage in his growth. At the age of 16, he weighed around 12 kg.

