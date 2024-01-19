India will be taking on Japan in the third-place match at FIH Olympics Qualifier in Ranchi with both these teams hoping to make it use of this last opportunity to book the Paris Olympics berth. India lost out to Germany in the semi-final of the tournament, going down 4-3 in the penalty shootout after a brilliant display by the hosts saw them hold the mighty Germans to a 2-2 draw in regulation time. Japan are heading into the game on the back of a loss against USA, a game they never looked like gaining control in. Both India and Japan will be need to manage the pressure well in this contest considering a lot is at stake. India versus Japan starts at 4:30 PM IST and will be telecasted on the Sports18 network. India Women's Hockey Team Suffers 3-4 Defeat in Penalty Shootout Against Germany in Semifinals of FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024, to Face Japan for Spot in Paris Olympics.

Salima Tete, Neha and Navneet Kaur in the forward line will have to come up the goals in this crunch game for India. Savita Punia has impressed with her performances in goal for the national side and the Indian skipper needs will be wary of the counter-attacking threat posed by Japan. With the team defeating Japan in eight of their last ten games, the morale will be high here.

Amiru Shimada had given Japan the lead against USA but in the end, it mattered very little with their opponent producing a comeback win. Yu Asai, Miyu Suzuki, Yuri Nagai and Hazuki Nagai will be looking to play out from the back, allowing their forwards Aimi Kobayashi and Amiru Shimada to counter with ease. Mai Toriyama is the one that gets the team ticking in the middle of the park.

India vs Japan Women's Hockey FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Semi-Final, Time and Schedule:

The India Women's vs Japan Women's FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 3/4 Play-Off is scheduled to take place on January 19, Thursday at 04:30 pm IST. The IND vs JPN Women's Hockey match will be played at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi. MS Dhoni Attends India vs Germany FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 Women’s Hockey Semifinal Match in Ranchi, Video Goes Viral.

India vs Japan Women's Hockey FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 3/4 Play-Off Match, Live Telecast

Sports18 holds the broadcast rights of FIH Olympic Qualifiers in India. The IND vs JPN 3/4 Play-Off hockey match will be telecast live on Sports18 1 HD with English commentary and on Sports18 Khel in Hindi commentary.

India vs Japan Women's Hockey FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024 3/4 Play-Off Match, Free Live Streaming Online

If you are not able to tune in to television for whatever reasons, you can also catch IND vs JPN hockey match with the live streaming option available on JioCinema website and its mobile application. The IND vs JPN hockey match live streaming will be available for free on the OTT platform. It will be a tough game for both the team but India just might secure a key victory here with a 3-2 scoreline.

