India vs Pakistan, Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: After a 3-2 win over Great Britain and a 4-2 victory over New Zealand, the India U21 men's hockey team are gearing up to lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan. While India enjoys an all-win run, ahead of this IND vs PAK U21 hockey match, Pakistan are in a bit of a different position. Pakistan U21 men's hockey team did win 7-2 against Malaysia, but faced a brutal defeat in the next one against Great Britain, losing 5-1. Sultan of Johor Hockey Cup 2025: PHF Directs Pakistan Junior Hockey Team To Avoid Clash, Expect No Handshake in India Match, Says Report.

Amid all the political tensions and conflicts between the two neighbours, the India vs Pakistan match, no matter which sport is always a topic of discussion. Team India head coach PR Sreejesh and his boys of the India U21 men's hockey team will surely be under equal pressure to win this Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 match, given the high stakes. After this clash, India will have two more matches remaining, against Australia and hosts Malaysia.

India vs Pakistan Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Final Details

Match India vs Pakistan, Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Date Tuesday, October 14 Time 6:05 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Taman Daya Hockey Stadium, Johor Bahru, Malaysia Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast, Ashley Morrison Media YouTube channel (Live Streaming)

When is India vs Pakistan Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India U21 men's hockey team will go up against the Pakistan U21 men's hockey team in the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 fixture on Tuesday, October 14. The India vs Pakistan Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 match is set to be played at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, and it will start at 6:05 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Pakistan Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the IND vs PAK Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 match live telecast as there is no official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to find the India vs Pakistan Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 match live telecast on TV channels. In India, for the IND vs PAK Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below. India Men's Hockey Team Defeat New Zealand 4-2 in Sultan of Johor Cup 2025; Uttam Singh and Co Secure Second Win of the Competition.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Pakistan Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Match?

Fans will however have live streaming viewing options for the Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 matches. Fans can watch the India vs Pakistan Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 match live streaming on the Ashley Morrison Media YouTube channel for free in India.

