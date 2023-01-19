Indian men's hockey team will face Wales in their final Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Pool D match at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Thursday, January 19. India started their Hockey World Cup 2023 campaign with a 2-0 win over Spain. The Men in Blue then played a goalless draw with England in their second match. Graham Reid's side are currently in the 2nd position in Pool D due to an inferior goal difference. India still have a chance to qualify as the group toppers of Pool D, which will help to evade an unnecessary playoff match. However, to do so, they will have to beat Wales by a bigger margin and will have to hope that the result in England vs Wales match goes in their favour. Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters and they provide a live telecast of the match. Meanwhile, the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hostar and FanCode. However is India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels? Let's take a look. India vs Wales, Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details: How to Watch IND vs WAL FIH WC Match Online on FanCode and TV Channels?

Graham Reid's side have shown great tactical discipline throughout the tournament. India are yet to concede a single goal. This shows the defense is doing their job properly. However, it is the attacking department which has come under scrutiny quite a few times. Indian captain, Harmanpreet Singh is still searching for his first goal in the tournament. Meanwhile, Wales are playing their first-ever Hockey World Cup. They lost their first two matches but will be hoping for a historic result against India.

Is India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

The live telecast of the important Pool D fixture between India vs Wales will be available on DD Sports but only on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms. Meanwhile, India vs Wales hockey match will not have any telecast on DD Sports on cable or DTH platforms like Airtel, TATA Play, Dish TV and Videocon d2h. Today’s Hockey Match Live: Check FIH World Cup 2023 Odisha Schedule for January 19.

India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Radio Commentary

The commentary for India's final Pool D match against Wales will be most probably available on the radio. AIR (All India Radio) is likely to provide the commentary for the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match between India and Wales. Meanwhile, live streaming of the live commentary of India vs Wales match can be available on Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel.

