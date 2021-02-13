England and Italy are all set to take on each other at the Twickenham Stadium. The match will be a part of Six Nations 2021. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match. But before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. So either of the teams hasn’t had a great outing in their last matches. Both the teams enter the game with a loss and thus the two would be raring to go. The pressure is definitely on England who will be looking to get back to winning ways after their win in the Autumn Nations Cup last year.

England has made five changes for their Six Nations clash against Italy on Saturday at Twickenham. “We're pleased to have Mako and Kyle back into the team and we've made some changes to our starting XV, but our finishers are just as important to our game plan. We look at the whole 80 minutes,“ said Jonas while speaking about the changes. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the game.

England vs Italy, Six Nations 2021 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

England vs Italy, Six Nations 2021 will be played at the Twickenham Stadium in London from February 13 (Saturday). The rugby match 07:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

England vs Italy, Six Nations 2021 Schedule Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of England vs Italy, Six Nations 2021 on ITV in UK. NBC Sports has the rights to show Six Nations rugby in the US The fans in India will not be able to watch the game as there are no broadcasters for the game in India.

