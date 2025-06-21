India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: India ended day one of the first Test against England in Leeds on a commanding position. At stumps, India after being put to bat first, were 359/3 with captain Shubman Gill unbeaten on 127 and his deputy Rishabh Pant 65 not out at the crease. Meanwhile, for IND vs ENG free live streaming online and TV channel live telecast details you can scroll down. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes Fifth Indian Player To Score Century in First Test Innings in England.

India began on a solid note with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul adding 91 runs for the first wicket. Brydon Carse broke the partnership as he removed Rahul for a well-made 42. In the next over, England captain Ben Stokes accounted for debutant Sai Sudharsan who fell for nought. WIth India at 92/2 it appeared that England made their way back. However, it wasn’t the case.

Captain Gill along with Jaiswal stitched a fine partnership to keep England bowlers at bay. The duo added 129 runs for the third wicket as Jaiswal completed his century, his fifth in Tests. Stokes then broke the partnership as he bowled Jaiswal who scored 101. Gill then found an able partner in Pant as the Indian skipper completed his century as well. Pant also cross the 50-run mark as the duo added unbeaten 138-run stand for the fourth wicket when play was called off.

India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Match Details

Match India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Date Saturday, June 21 Time 3:30 PM IST Venue Headingley, Leeds Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4, 5 (Live Telecast), DD Sports (DD Free Dish), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 1st Test 2025 Day 2 will be played on Saturday, June 21, at Headingley in Leeds. The IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 2 starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Shubman Gill Becomes Fourth Indian Captain To Score Century on Test Captaincy Debut; Completes 2000 Test Runs.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 2?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of England 2025. The IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 2 live telecast viewing options be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels. The IND vs ENG live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. For India vs England online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 2?

JioHotstar has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025. Hence, fans in India can find viewing options of the India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 2 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs ENG free live streaming on JioHotstar is going to be available for a limited period of time.

