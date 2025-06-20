Leeds [UK] June 20 (ANI): Indian star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal on Friday joined former Indian skipper, Saurav Ganguly (131 at Lord's, 1996), Vijay Manjrekar (133 at Leeds, 1952), Sandeep Patil (129* at Manchester, 1982) and Murali Vijay (146 at Nottingham, 2014) to score Test ton in their first Test innings on English soil.

Jaiswal achieved this feat in his outing against England on Day 1 of the first test of the five-test match series on Friday at Leeds Headingley. This is also the start of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both nations.

Among players who have played at least five Tests and scored at least 500 runs against England, Jaiswal has the highest average. In six Tests, he has scored 813 runs across 10 innings at an average of 90.33, with three centuries and fifties each.

He is the seventh Indian batter to score a century at Headingley. This century of Jaiswal is fifth of his test career, and it is worth noting none of his five tons have come against Asian nations.

Notably, he has slammed a century on his maiden Test outings in Australia, the West Indies and England.

Three of his centuries have come against England, and one each against Australia and the West Indies. Jaiswal was dismissed by England skipper Ben Stokes right after Tea on Day 1 for 101 runs, his innings included 16 fours and a six.

Earlier on Day 1, Jaiswal's commanding century, along with Indian skipper Shubman Gill's strong innings, powered India to 215/2 at the end of the second session on Day 1.

Jaiswal and KL Rahul's impactful innings powered India to finish the first session of Day 1 of the first Test, on 92/2 at Headingley, Leeds. England broke the Indian opening partnership on the stroke of Lunch as KL Rahul narrowly missed out on his half-century. (ANI)

