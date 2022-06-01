India takes on Japan in the Hockey Asia Cup 2022. The two sides face-off in the 3rd-4th place playoff and will be playing for the Bronze medal. India failed to make it to the final after a draw against South Korea. The final will now be contested between Malaysia and South Korea, who finished on top of the table after Super four round, later today. Meanwhile, for live streaming online and TV telecast details of India vs Japan bronze medal hockey match, you can continue reading. India Fail To Qualify For Asia Cup 2022 Final After 4-4 Draw Against Korea.

This will be the third meeting between India and Japan in the Asia Cup 2022. In the Super4 round, India defeated Japan. However, earlier, in the group stage clash Japan outplayed India 5-2.

India vs Japan, Men's Asia Cup 2022 Hockey Bronze Medal Match, Time and Schedule

The India vs Japan, Men's Asia Cup 2022 Hockey Bronze Medal match is scheduled to take place on June 01 2022 (Wednesday) at 02:30 pm IST. The game will be held at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta. FIH Hockey5s 2022: Indian Men’s, Women’s Teams Leave for Lausanne.

India vs Japan, Men's Asia Cup 2022 Hockey Bronze Medal Match, Live Telecast in India available?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for Men's Asia Cup 2022 in India. IND vs JPN hockey Bronze Medal match will be telecast on Star Sports First, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

India vs Japan, Men's Asia Cup 2022 Hockey Bronze Medal Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

If you are not able to tune in to television for whatever reasons, you can also catch the IND vs JPN hockey Bronze Medal match with live streaming online. Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming platform of Star Sports, will provide the live-action of Men's Asia Cup 2022 on its website and its mobile application.

