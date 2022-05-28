India made it to the Super 4 round of the Hockey Asia Cup 2022 after finishing second in Pool A. A superior goal difference helped India move past Pakistan to qualify for the next stage of the tournament. Now in their opening match of the Super 4 round, India takes on Japan. Meanwhile, if you are looking for India vs Japan hockey match live streaming online and TV telecast details, you can scroll down for all the relevant information. India Hammer Indonesia 16-0 in Hockey Asia Cup 2022, Dipsan Tirkey Nets Five Goals.

India earlier met Japan at the group stage round and the latter emerged victorious by 5-2. The Men in Blue will be looking to avenge that defeat and make sure that they stay in race for the semi-finals.

India vs Japan, Men's Asia Cup 2022 Hockey Super 4 Match, Time and Schedule

The India vs Japan, Men's Asia Cup 2022 Hockey Super 4 match is scheduled to take place on May 28 2022 (Saturday) at 05:00 pm IST. The game will be held at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta.

India vs Japan, Men's Asia Cup 2022 Hockey Super 4 Match, Live Telecast in India available?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for Men's Asia Cup 2022 in India. IND vs JPN hockey match will be telecast on Star Sports First, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

India vs Japan, Men's Asia Cup 2022 Hockey Super 4 Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

If you are not able to tune in to television for whatever reasons, you can also catch the IND vs JPN hockey match with live streaming online. Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming platform of Star Sports, will provide the live-action of Men's Asia Cup 2022 on its website and its mobile application.

