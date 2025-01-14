In a watershed moment for Kho Kho, the first-ever Women's Kho Kho World Cup is taking place in the birthplace of the sport, India. The Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will be held between January 14 and January 19, with all matches being played at Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Stadium in New Delhi. Interestingly, the men's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 got underway on January 14, with hosts India winning their tournament opener against Nepal. Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Inaugural Men's and Women's Tournament in India.

India Women have been placed in Group A along with South Korea, Iran, and Malaysia, while all other remaining groups have five teams per pool. India Women's Kho Kho Team will be captained by Priyanka Ingle, who has won 23 national titles and an Asian Championship 2023 Gold Medal. The two teams from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals and then into the playoffs.

When Is India vs South Korea, Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025? Know Date , Time and Venue

Hosts India Women take on South Korea Women in their Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2024-25 opener on January 14. The IND-W vs KOR-W Kho Kho Match will be played at IGI Stadium in Delhi and will start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans can scroll down to get live streaming and telecast details of the India vs South Korea Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match. Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup Begins With Spectacular Opening Ceremony in New Delhi.

How to Watch Live Telecast of India vs South Korea, Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 for viewers in India. Fans in India can watch the IND-W vs KOR-W Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match live telecast on the Star Sports Network channels. For Kho Kho World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs South Korea, Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for the Star Network, will provide Kho Kho World Cup 2025 live streaming. Fans in India who are looking for an online viewing option for IND-W vs KOR-W Kho Kho World Cup 2025 match can watch live streaming of the same on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but will need to have a subscription for the same. Online streaming can also be found on the Star Sports YouTube channel as an alternative viewing option for free. DD Sports will also provide a live online viewing option for DD Dish users.

