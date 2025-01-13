New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The inaugural edition of Kho Kho World Cup opened here on Monday with a spectacular ceremony with the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar lighting the torch to officially signal the start of the showpiece.

Thousands of fans packed the Indira Gandhi Stadium with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

A colourful cultural performance preceded the official opening of the tournament.

A sand art projection -- paying ode to Mother Earth -- began the show, after which a ceremonial parade of the Indian flag filled the audience with pride.

The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) then unveiled the World Cup trophy for both men's and women's tournament with the lifting of the cube, inviting loud cheers from the spectators.

After a stunning dance performance celebrating India, and highlighting the vibrant and colourful culture of the country, the athletes of the participating nations took a parade around the stadium.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Rajya Sabha Member Rajeev Shukla and International Kho Kho Federation (IKKF) and Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) President Sudhanshu Mittal were the other dignitaries present.

Welcoming the players from 23 countries in the men's and women's competitions, Dhankhar said, "This has been a spectacular start to the tournament. It feels like the entire world is celebrating Kho Kho.

"Today's momentous occasion will go down in our golden history of sports. I am confident that in future, our own indigenous sports will reach the international level.

"I have an old relation with Kho Kho. The sport is an art, it requires agility, speed, cleverness. I wish all the participating nations the very best for the tournament," the vice-president said in his address.

Sports Minister Mandaviya said he had written to the Olympic Council of Asia to include Kho Kho in the Asian Games in the future.

"I am proud to have India hosting this wonderful tournament. Kho Kho, which originated from India, is now being played across 50 countries.

"I hope to see Kho Kho being played at the Asian Games and the Olympics soon. I congratulate all the players from the 23 nations and extend my best wishes to everyone involved."

IOA President Usha mentioned that Kho Kho was not just a game but a testament to India's rich heritage and legacy.

"Let us all uphold the spirit of fair play and uphold the essence of competition. Kho Kho World Cup renews our passion for our indigenous game. Let us celebrate this tournament with enthusiasm and may this World Cup be remembered for many years to come," she said.

KKFI President Mittal, on his part, said it was their dream to take Kho Kho to the international stage.

"With this tournament our dreams are coming true. To see all the visiting countries enjoy and play the sport with such enthusiasm and vigour ensures a promising a future for the sport. We wish all the teams the best for the tournament."

The January 13-19 tournament will see participation from 39 teams in the men's and women's categories.

The men's competition features 20 teams divided into four groups and the league stage will culminate on January 16, followed by the playoffs beginning on January 17.

The men's final will take place on January 19.

