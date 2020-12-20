New Delhi, Dec 20: Indian boxers won three gold medals, besides two silver and four bronze, at the recently concluded Cologne Boxing World Cup held in Koln, Germany.

"Our Indian boys and girls have won nine medals including three gold, two silver and four bonze medals at the prestigious Cologne Boxing World Cup," Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju shared the news on his official Twitter handle on Sunday.

"India has achieved tremendous progress in boxing. My hearty congratulations to our star bvoxers!" he added.

Some golden action moments of our star boxers in Germany during Cologne Boxing World Cup 2020. https://t.co/5Jfr1NLRBv pic.twitter.com/AHvmd0ua0C — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 20, 2020

Ace Indian pugilists Amit Panghal (flyweight 52kg), Manisha Moun (57 kg) and Simranjit Kaur (60kg) clinched gold medals in their respective weight categories.

Sakshi Choudhary (57 kg), two-time AIBA Women's Youth World Champion and heavy weight boxer Satish Kumar (+91kg) won the silver medals.

Sonia Lather (57kg), Pooja Rani (75kg) Gaurav Solanki (57kg) and Mohamed Hussamudin (57kg) bagged bronze medals.

