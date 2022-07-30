Indian women's hockey team is all set to play their second group stage match in the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) against Wales. Goalkeeper, Savita Punia was appointed as captain of the team in the absence of senior striker Rani Rampal, and Punia will continue leading the women's hockey team. The role of vice-captain will be served by the defender Deep Grace Ekka. Indian women hockey team prevailed over Ghana and emerged out victorious by defeating the opponents with 5-0 score in Pool A opener of CWG 2022 on Friday. Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 2 India CWG Schedule: Indian Athletes in Action on July 30 in Birmingham With Time in IST.

Defender Gurjit Kaur remained the star performer as she netted two goals, meanwhile midfielders Neha, Salima Tete and forward Sangita Kumari also found the goal nets once each to add their valuable contributions. The Savita Punia led Indian side will be eyeing an even better win as they take on Wales on Saturday. As for the Wales, they lost their opening game in the Pool match on Friday to Canada who defeated them by 4-0. Wales will be facing a much difficult Indian team. However they will look forward to get better in their performance as they head into the second contest.

When is India Women vs Wales Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match? Know Time, Venue and Schedule

The India Women vs Wales Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey match is scheduled to take place on July 30, 2022 (Saturday) at 11:30 pm IST. The game will be held at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre in Birmingham. Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally Live Updated.

Is India Women vs Wales Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match, Live Telecast in India available?

Sony Network have acquired the broadcasting rights of the multi-nation competition in India. Fans would be able to watch the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sony Sports SD/HD channels on their TV sets. Sony TEN 3 and Sony Six will likely televise the IND W vs WAL W Hockey Match in English and regional languages.

Is India Women vs Wales Women, Commonwealth Games 2022 Hockey Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide the live streaming of the IND W vs WAL W Hockey match in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to catch the live action on online platforms.

In the previous edition of 2018 Commonwealth games at Gold coast Queensland Australia, Indian women hockey team ended up at fourth spot. However, the women in blue had a disappointing finish to the women's FIH hockey World Cup recently in 2022 as they wrapped up at ninth position. In the last encounter between India and Wales in the Gold coast 2018 CWG, Wales had blew India by 3-2 win. Despite this India have an edge over Wales for the fact that women in blue are above in the ranking than Wales and absolute favourites of the upcoming contest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2022 01:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).