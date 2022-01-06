Patna Pirates and Tamil Thaliavas face-off against each other in the match number 36 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 (PKL). The match takes place at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru with a scheduled start of 07:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thaliavas live streaming online and live telecast details then continue reading. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

While Patna Pirates are placed on third on the Pro Kabaddi League points table, Tamil Thaliavas are on fifth spot. Pirates have played just five matches and have emerged victorious in four. Thaliavas have won just two out of six matches.

Where To Watch Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thaliavas, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thaliavas on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thaliavas, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thaliavas live online streaming.

