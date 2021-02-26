New Delhi, February 26: The second edition of 'Khelo India National Winter Games' which are being organised in Jammu and Kashmir will help in developing a new sporting ecosystem in the Union Territory and help in making it a sporting hub, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Speaking at the inaugural address of the 2nd edition of the Khelo India National Winter Games, PM Modi said "the 'Khelo India' centres of excellence will also promote Jammu and Kashmir tourism."

"These games happening in Gulmarg show Jammu and Kashmir is ready to reach new heights of peace and development. The experience of 'Khelo India Winter Games' will help us move forward with a holistic approach. These winter games in Jammu and Kashmir will help establish a new sporting ecosystem. The 'Khelo India' centres of excellence will also promote Jammu and Kashmir's tourism," he said.

The Prime Minister said that sports is no longer just a hobby or "time pass" in the country. "In sports, we learn team spirit, look for new ways in defeats and learn to repeat victories. Sports shape the lives and lifestyle of players. It boosts self-confidence," he stated.

The Prime Minister pointed out that under the new National Education Policy, sports have been given a lot of importance, and the government is opening sports universities in India.

"We have to think about how we can take sports science and management to the school level. It will give our youth more opportunities and increase India's participation in the sports economy," PM Modi stated.

Addressing the young sportsperson participating in the games, the Prime Minister said, "When you show your talent at Khelo India National Winter Games, remember that you are not just a part of a sport, but you are also a brand ambassador of self-reliant India. The world evaluates India with the ground you work on."