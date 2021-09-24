Lando Norris has a minor brush with the barriers while returning back to his pit. This happened after Russian GP 2021 Practice Session 1 and of course, the McLaren racer wasn't injured. The second Practice Session will begin soon.

Check out the video below:

📻 "Errrr, I've just crashed" Lando Norris had a brush with the barriers on his way back to the pits after FP1 💥😮#RussianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/rd65ixobPq — Formula 1 (@F1) September 24, 2021

