The sporting action continues even today with an Indian Super League 2020-21. The match will be held between Hyderabad FC and East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan. Hyderabad FC is placed on number seven of the ISL 2020-21 points table with six points in their kitty. Whereas, East Bengal is placed on number 11 of the points table as they are yet to win a single game in the tournament. In this live blog, we shall bring to you all the latest happenings, social media updates everything related to the world of sports. So yesterday, we had one of the biggest news updates with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a brace against Genoa in the Serie A 2020. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes the First Player to Reach 400 Wins in Europe’s Top Five Leagues, Scores a Brace Against Genoa During Serie A 2020-21 Match (Watch Goal Highlights).

With this, team Juventus won the game 3-1. Ronaldo scored a brace as he converted two penalties into a goal. Paulo Dybala was the one who scored the first goal of the season for Juventus. The team is placed on number four of the Serie A 2020-21 points table with 23 points in their kitty. The team had not won a single game in the tournament so far.

The other major update from the world of football was that Lionel Messi has been forced to take pay cuts for the next season if he wishes to stay in Barcelona. It would be interesting to see how things pan put for the upcoming season. The other news that grabbed the headlines was that the draw for Round-of-16 for the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 has been announced. The most interesting fixture would be the game between PSG and Barcelona where the fans would see Neymar Jr lock horns against Lionel Messi. Stay tuned for more updates today.