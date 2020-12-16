The sporting action continues even on December 16, 2020, with EPL 2020-21, ISL 2020-21, La Liga 2020-21 and of course the Serie A 2020-21. Today in the world of cricket we shall also be having the ICC Cricket Awards 2020 so we shall have the names for the Best Finisher in the Decade and the Indian fans will be keeping their fingers crossed for Indian players to win the game. In this article, we shall be bringing you the live updates of all he happening in the world of sports. Barcelona. In the EPL 2020-21, we shall have Arsenal staring at relegation against Southampton. Liverpool will play against the Tottenham Hotspurs. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia 1st Test 2020.

In the La Liga 2020-21, we shall have Lionel Messi's Barcelona locking horns with Real Sociedad and the match will be held at the Camp Nou. Lionel Messi's team would be looking to keep up their winning steak and advance higher on the La Liga 2020-21 points table. Whereas in the Serie A 2020-21, we have Juventus locking horns with Atalanta. Coming to Indian football in the ISL 2020, we shall have ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa locking horns with each other.

Also in the day, we shall keep you updated about the latest happenings around India vs Australia match which begins from December 17, 2020. We shall bring to you the weather and the pitch report which will help you know how the conditions will pan out for both sides. Stay tuned to space for more.