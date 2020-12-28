India and Australia continue their on Day 3 of the 2nd Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 28, 2020 (Monday). India are in a commanding position at stumps on Day 2 as they have taken an 82-run lead in the game and still have captain Ajinkya Rahane on the crease. Meanwhile, we bring you all the live sports breaking news, top stories about all sports and sportspersons from around the world and the latest updates on match results, live scores, transfer news and rumours, injury updates, retirement news of players and birthdays of sports stars and every important news you need to know. Lionel Messi To Miss Eibar Clash As Barcelona Skipper Considers Ankle Treatment Ahead of Return From Festive Break.

The English Premier League continues its festive period action with some interesting clashes. Arsenal managed to end their seven-game winless run with a shock win over Chelsea, who have now lost their last three away games in the competition. Manchester City also got back into the title race after win over New Castle United.

New Zealand look to be in command in their game against Pakistan as riding on Kane Williamson’s century, the lack Caps scored 431 first innings runs and have also got the visitors in the back foot by taking an early wicket.

Meanwhile, South Africa are catching up to Sri Lanka’s first innings score of 396 runs as they now trail the match by just 79 runs and have six wickets in hands. Dean Elgar missed out on a century as he was dismissed by Shanaka on 95. Faf du Plessis is currently on the crease and is partnered by Temba Bavuma.