Coronavirus once again hits the sorting world as games in Premier League have been postponed as certain teams have reported a steep increase in positive COVID-19 cases. Tottenham Hostpur vs Fulham was the latest game in EPL to be suspended as the Cottagers requested the league to put off the clash. Meanwhile, we bring you all the live sports breaking news, top stories about all sports and sportspersons from around the world and latest updates on match results, live scores, transfer news and rumours, injury updates, retirement news of players and birthdays of sports stars and every important news you need to know. EPL 2020-21: Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Postponed After COVID-19 Outbreak.

New Zealand also created history in their game against Pakistan as the Kiwis defeated the Asian team to become the number one ranked Test team for the first time. Pakistan showed some fighting spirit but had too much to do in the end as the Black Caps were relentless in their play. Kane Williamson’s team have taken a 1-0 lead in the series. Hardik Pandya's Son Agastya Turns Five Months Old, Indian Cricketer Shares Adorable Family Photo.

Australia after the heavy defeat in the second Test against India, made changes to their squad as Will Pukovski and David Warner have been added to the team for the final two games as the duo had initially been left out due to injuries. To make room for the two players, Joe Burns has been dropped from the squad.