Australian batting stalwart Steve Smith shared a heartfelt note on Twitter after being named ICC Test player of the decade. The right-handed batsman – who started his career as a leg-spinner – mustered a mountain of runs in the last ten years and subsequently, got the prestigious honour ahead of Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Hashim Amla. During this period, Smith scored 7040 runs from 69 Tests at an astonishing average of over 65, including 26 hundreds, 28 fifties and 3 Ashes double centuries. Notably, Smith faced a one-year ban in March 2018 alongside David Warner and Cameron Bancroft for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal. Virat Kohli Responds To His 10-Year-Old Tweet After Winning ICC Cricketer of the Decade Award.

Smith was indeed delighted after getting the honour as he thanked all his fans for supporting him in his journey. “Humbled to be named Test player of the decade. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me throughout my career so far. I’ve had a lot of fun, faced many challenges, learnt so much and now I can’t wait to see what the next decade has in store for me,” Smith tweeted. The comment section got flooded in no time with fans congratulating the veteran batsman. Fans Praise Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni After Indian Duo Win Big at ICC Awards.

Humbled to be named Test player of the decade. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me throughout my career so far. I’ve had a lot of fun, faced many challenges, learnt so much and now I can’t wait to see what the next decade has in store for me 🏏 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wdWWNynnce — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) December 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Smith hasn’t performed as per his standards in on-going India vs Australia Test series. Scoring ten runs in four innings, the right-handed batsman has been far away from his best and will want to make a comeback in the third Test which gets underway on January 7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The four-match series is level at 1-1 after India won the second Test in Melbourne by eight wickets after losing the first Test in Adelaide by the same margin.

