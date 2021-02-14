Hi and welcome to the live sports. In this article, we shall give you live updates in brief about the ongoing sporting activities. On day 1 of the match between India and England, we had Rohit Sharma who became the top trend on social media owing to his century. This was his seventh Test century and stabilised the Indian innings. India had decided to bat after winning the toss. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara departed after making a little contribution. But Indian cricket captain got out on a duck. Rohit Sharma & Samaira Massage Ritika Sajdeh’s Fingers After her 'Fingers Crossed' Moment While Hitman was Batting (See Pic).

Thus Virat Kohli was subjected to a lot of trolling on social media. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant also gained a lot of praises on social media, owing to his patient innings of 33 runs. By the end of day one, we had the scoreboard reading 300 for the loss of six wickets. Axar Patel is batting on the other end along with Pant. The action now shifts to football where we shall have Manchester United locking horns with West Brom.

Needless to say that the match is going to be very interesting owing to the fact that Red Devils stands on number three of the EPL 2020-21 points table. The day will be insanely eventful. Thus stay tuned to space for all the live updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2021 08:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).