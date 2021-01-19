India and Australia will once again be in action when day 5 of the IND vs AUS fourth Test begins at the Gabba on January 19 (Tuesday). India will look to chase down the score and record consecutive series wins in Australia while the hosts will want to bowl India out and clinch a series win. Both teams are currently tied 1-1 in the Test series heading into the final day of the tour. Australia set India 329-run target with a day and few overs remaining in the Test. India were on 4/0 in 1.5 overs when rain and bad weather forced early stumps on the penultimate day of the Test match. Who Will Get the Border Gavaskar Trophy if Brisbane Test and Series Ends in a Draw?

Here we bring you all the breaking news, top stories related to sports and sportspersons from around the world, latest updates on match results, live scores, transfer news and rumours, injury updates, retirement news of players, birthdays of sports stars and every important sports news you need to know. India Test Squad for First Two Matches Against England To Be Picked on January 19, Virat Kohli Set for Comeback: Report.

In football, Athletic Bilbao beat Barcelona 3-2 to win the Spanish Super Cup, their first title since 2015. Barcelona led the game 2-1 until Asier Villalibre’s 90th-minute goal forced extra-time and Inaki Williams scored the winner. There was also enough time for Lionel Messi to see a straight red. Inter Milan beat champions Juventus 2-0 in Derby D’Italia in the Serie A leaving the Turin side outside the top four and 10 points away from the top. In ISL, 10-man East Bengal held Chennaiyin FC to goalless draw and Hyderabad FC will play Odisha FC in the next match.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Himachal Pradesh beat Maharashtra, Odisha recorded their first after defeating Assam, and Jharkhand won the super over after a tied match with Hyderabad. Jammu & Kashmir beat Railways and Tamil Nadu defeated Bengal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2021 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).