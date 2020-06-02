Lewis Hamilton Slams F1 Fraternity For Staying Mum on Death of George Floyd, Charles Leclerc Lando Norris, George Russell Respond

Lewis Hamilton (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The killing of George Floyd in the USA has led to a massive protest across the country. Yesterday, the football fraternity including Marcus Rashford, Kylian Mbappe and others had raised their voices over the killing of Floyd. Now Lewis Hamilton spoke up against the death and also slammed the F1 drivers for their silence on the untoward act. Now, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, George Russell and other drivers have reacted to the same and have spoken up against the death of George Floyd. Lewis Hamilton was the first one who said that he stands alone. Also despite the fact that being the biggest stars, they are quiet. Marcus Rashford, Kylian Mbappe, Virgil van Dijk, David Beckham & Others Mourn Death of George Floyd, Liverpool; Barcelona, Man United Post Tweets With Hashtag Black Lives Matter.

Hamilton took to social media and wrote, "Not a sign from anybody in my industry, which of course is a white-dominated sport. I’m one of the only people of colour there yet I stand alone. I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it but you can’t stand alongside us. Just know I know who you are, and I see you." Post this, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took to social media and posted a tweet against the incident. Check it out below:

#BLACKLIVESMATTER To be completly honest, I felt out of place and uncomfortable sharing my thoughts on social media about the whole situation and this is why I haven't express myself earlier than today. And I was completely wrong. 1/3 — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 31, 2020

Another one

I still struggle to find the words to describe the atrocity of some videos I've seen on Internet. Racism needs to be met with actions, not silence. Please be actively participating, engaging and encouraging others to spread awareness. 2/3 — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 31, 2020

Last one

It is our responsabilities to speak out against injustice. Don't be silent. I stand #BlackLivesMatters. 3/3 — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 31, 2020

Lando Norris

I have fans and followers. Support and love. And I have power through this to lead and inspire so many. But we also stand for what’s right. This time I ask you to do something and take action. Click the link and make a difference... #blacklivesmatter https://t.co/IrVrgU2JBA pic.twitter.com/ee2A0goz84 — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) June 1, 2020

Geroge Russell

We all have a voice to speak up for what’s right – and until now I didn’t know how to use mine in this situation. To echo @Charles_Leclerc's words, I just felt out of place sharing my thoughts on these atrocities publicly. [1/3] #BlackLivesMatter — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) June 1, 2020

Yesterday even Chris Gayle spoke up about the acts of racism in cricket. Prior to this even the footballers had spoken about the acts of racism in cricket and said that he had been subjected to the same.