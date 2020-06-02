Lewis Hamilton Slams F1 Fraternity For Staying Mum on Death of George Floyd, Charles Leclerc Lando Norris, George Russell Respond
Lewis Hamilton (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The killing of George Floyd in the USA has led to a massive protest across the country. Yesterday, the football fraternity including Marcus Rashford, Kylian Mbappe and others had raised their voices over the killing of Floyd. Now Lewis Hamilton spoke up against the death and also slammed the F1 drivers for their silence on the untoward act. Now, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, George Russell and other drivers have reacted to the same and have spoken up against the death of George Floyd. Lewis Hamilton was the first one who said that he stands alone. Also despite the fact that being the biggest stars, they are quiet. Marcus Rashford, Kylian Mbappe, Virgil van Dijk, David Beckham & Others Mourn Death of George Floyd, Liverpool; Barcelona, Man United Post Tweets With Hashtag Black Lives Matter.

Hamilton took to social media and wrote, "Not a sign from anybody in my industry, which of course is a white-dominated sport. I’m one of the only people of colour there yet I stand alone. I would have thought by now you would see why this happens and say something about it but you can’t stand alongside us. Just know I know who you are, and I see you." Post this, Ferrari's  Charles Leclerc took to social media and posted a tweet against the incident. Check it out below:

Another one

Last one

Lando Norris

Geroge Russell

Yesterday even Chris Gayle spoke up about the acts of racism in cricket. Prior to this even the footballers had spoken about the acts of racism in cricket and said that he had been subjected to the same.