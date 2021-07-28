Manu Bhaker has been in the news for quite a few reasons. One is for his dismissal performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and the other about his weapon malfunction during the 10-meter Qualification Round of Tokyo 2020. The Indian shooter had to use a spare pistol that did not have the right grip. Now after this, the weapon manufacturer Morini slammed the Indian contingent and said that they should have sought professional help for the weapon malfunction. Now, the Indian shooter's coach Ronak Pandit retorted and slammed the manufacturer for posting anti-Manuu stories in the media. Manu Bhaker at Tokyo Olympics 2020: NRAI Chief Explains What Could Have Had Negative Impact on Star Athlete.

He posted a video on social media explaining the on-ground realities and even mentioned how difficult would have it been for the Indian shooter to actually look for professionals during the game. In the video, he further mentioned that the professionals are a part of the audience making their own notes. So walking all the way in those shooting shoes would have been difficult for Manu. In the video, he further blamed them for planting anti-Manu stories.

Check out the video below:

Manu's performance in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 had been awful. She failed to qualify in the 10-meter individual event and also mixed team event alongside Saurabh Chaudhary. The duo was touted to be the favourite for the medal but they could not get through. Bhaker and Chaudhary finished seventh out of eight teams in stage 2 in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event as they finished with 380 points. With this, they failed to make the cut in the top four.

