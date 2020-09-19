Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have produced an epic thriller which has gone down the live wire in the history of Indian Premier League. The first match in IPL 2020 between the two will be played MI vs CSK. Rohit Sharma described the game between the two teams as the El Classico of the Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have met each other on 30 occasions and this includes the Indian Premier League and Champions League T20 game. Mumbai Indians overweighs the MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the head-to-head record as MI has won 18 games and the rest have been won by CSK. Now, ahead of the IPL 2020, let's have a look at the last five results of the matches between two teams. MS Dhoni Pads up for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020, Fans go Berserk on Social Media as They Trend #WelcomeBackDhoni.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2018

This match was held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. It was Rohit Sharma's heroic 56 runs that led the team to an eight-wicket victory. Suresh Raina's unbeaten knock of 75 runs went in vain ad Mumbai Indians had the last laugh in the game in IPL 2018.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2019

After losing three games at the start of IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians got back to winning ways as they welcomed the Yellow Army at the Wankhede Stadium. Rohit Sharma's men walked away with a 37 run win as Hardik Pandya and Lasith Malinga scalped three wickets each.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2019

Hosted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Mumbai Indians once again crushed the hosts by 46 runs in IPL 2019 second leg of the game. Rohit Sharma once again chipped in with 67 runs and Lasith Malinga once against scalped four wickets.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2019- Eliminator

Mumbai Indians walked away with a six-wicket win in the IPL 2019 eliminator to make way into the finals of the tournament. It was Suryakumar Yadav who walked away with the limelight with his unbeaten knock of 71 runs.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2019- FInal

Now, this was one game that truly went down the live wire. Mumbai Indians once again proved their dominance as they won the IPL 2019 trophy after they won by a run.

The IPL 2020 match will begin at 7.30. The game will be held at the Sheikh Al Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and both teams are excited about the upcoming game.

