The midseason break – involving NBA superstars playing in the All-Star game. With a total of seven events in the NBA All-Star gala event, players, and coaches selection through voting is completed weeks ago. The starting lineups and reserves already drafted in the new format of the NBA All-Star games. Shaq, Keny and other have selected their sides which will be the main event of the weekend. Rising Stars Game and Sunday's NBA All-Star Game will be held at Chase Center, home of the NBA's Golden State Warriors franchise. The Celebrity Game and All-Star Saturday Night festivities will take place at Okland Arena. The schedule will start from February 16 as per IST (Indian standard Time).  Physical AI in Sports! League and Golden State Warriors Showcase New Technical Advancement Ahead of 2025 NBA All-Star Game (Watch Video).

Following the regular format of the All-Star weekend, the event will kick off with the Celebrity Game and Rising Stars Challenge on the first day. The next day the focus will shift to some individual performances with the Skills Challenge, NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest, and Dunk Contest in the same order. The big game between selected All-Stars, representing their teams. The three game night will have teams playing semifinals and the winners competing in the final of the 2025 NBA All-Star game. Here is a complete roster of every game,

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game Roster

NBA All-Stars were voted on by fans, current players and a media panel. Based on these votes, two back-court and three front-court players were selected from each conference. Check out the complete roster including reserves for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game,  2025 NBA All-Star: Stephen Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu 3-Point Shooting Contest Called Off by League.

Team Shq Team Chuck
LeBron James, Lakers

Stephen Curry, Warriors

Anthony Davis, Mavericks

Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Kevin Durant, Suns

Damian Lillard, Bucks

James Harden, Clippers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks

 Nikola Jokić, Nuggets

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Pascal Siakam, Pacers

Alperen Şengün, Rockets

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers

Trae Young, Hawks
Team Kenny Team Candece
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

Jalen Brunson, Knicks

Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies

Jalen Williams, Thunder

Darius Garland, Cavaliers

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers

Cade Cunningham, Pistons

Tyler Herro, Heat

 Rising Star Champion Team
Luka Doncic
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

 

Injury replacements confirmed are Trae Young and Kyrie Irving.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Participants

This year, the Skills Challenge will feature four teams of two players that take part in a three-round competition.

Team Cavaliers Team Warriors Team Rooks Team Spurs
Donovan Mitchell Draymond Green Zaccharie Risacher Chris Paul
Evan Mobley Mosses Moody Alex Sarr Victor Wembanyama

The 2025 NBA All-Star Three Points Shooting Participants

This year's 3-Point Contest features eight of the league's best shooters with six of them already playing in the NBA All-Star Game. Headlining the group of eight is defending 3-Point Contest champion Damian Lillard and his possible competitors.

Player Team
Norman Powell Los Angeles Clippers
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks
Darius Garland Cleveland Cavaliers
Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks
Cam Johnson Brooklyn Nets
Tyler Herro Miami Heat
Buddy Hield Golden State Warriors
Cade Cunningham Detroit Piston

The 2025 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Participants

One of the most iconic and followed events in the All-Star weekend will have a unique group, headlined by former dunk champion Mac McClung of the G League. NBA All-Star 2025: Trae Young, Kyrie Irving Replace Inured Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis Ahead of Mega Event.

Player Team
Andre Jackson Jr. Milwaukee Bucks
Stephon Castle San Antonio Spurs
Mac McClung G League
Matas Buzelis Chicago Bulls

