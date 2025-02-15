The midseason break – involving NBA superstars playing in the All-Star game. With a total of seven events in the NBA All-Star gala event, players, and coaches selection through voting is completed weeks ago. The starting lineups and reserves already drafted in the new format of the NBA All-Star games. Shaq, Keny and other have selected their sides which will be the main event of the weekend. Rising Stars Game and Sunday's NBA All-Star Game will be held at Chase Center, home of the NBA's Golden State Warriors franchise. The Celebrity Game and All-Star Saturday Night festivities will take place at Okland Arena. The schedule will start from February 16 as per IST (Indian standard Time). Physical AI in Sports! League and Golden State Warriors Showcase New Technical Advancement Ahead of 2025 NBA All-Star Game (Watch Video).
Following the regular format of the All-Star weekend, the event will kick off with the Celebrity Game and Rising Stars Challenge on the first day. The next day the focus will shift to some individual performances with the Skills Challenge, NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest, and Dunk Contest in the same order. The big game between selected All-Stars, representing their teams. The three game night will have teams playing semifinals and the winners competing in the final of the 2025 NBA All-Star game. Here is a complete roster of every game,
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game Roster
NBA All-Stars were voted on by fans, current players and a media panel. Based on these votes, two back-court and three front-court players were selected from each conference. Check out the complete roster including reserves for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, 2025 NBA All-Star: Stephen Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu 3-Point Shooting Contest Called Off by League.
|Team Shq
|Team Chuck
|LeBron James, Lakers
Stephen Curry, Warriors
Anthony Davis, Mavericks
Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Kevin Durant, Suns
Damian Lillard, Bucks
James Harden, Clippers
Jaylen Brown, Celtics
Kyrie Irving, Mavericks
|Nikola Jokić, Nuggets
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder
Victor Wembanyama, Spurs
Pascal Siakam, Pacers
Alperen Şengün, Rockets
Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers
Trae Young, Hawks
|Team Kenny
|Team Candece
|Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves
Jalen Brunson, Knicks
Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies
Jalen Williams, Thunder
Darius Garland, Cavaliers
Evan Mobley, Cavaliers
Cade Cunningham, Pistons
Tyler Herro, Heat
|Rising Star Champion Team
|Luka Doncic
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Injury replacements confirmed are Trae Young and Kyrie Irving.
The 2025 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Participants
This year, the Skills Challenge will feature four teams of two players that take part in a three-round competition.
|Team Cavaliers
|Team Warriors
|Team Rooks
|Team Spurs
|Donovan Mitchell
|Draymond Green
|Zaccharie Risacher
|Chris Paul
|Evan Mobley
|Mosses Moody
|Alex Sarr
|Victor Wembanyama
The 2025 NBA All-Star Three Points Shooting Participants
This year's 3-Point Contest features eight of the league's best shooters with six of them already playing in the NBA All-Star Game. Headlining the group of eight is defending 3-Point Contest champion Damian Lillard and his possible competitors.
|Player
|Team
|Norman Powell
|Los Angeles Clippers
|Jalen Brunson
|New York Knicks
|Darius Garland
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|Damian Lillard
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Cam Johnson
|Brooklyn Nets
|Tyler Herro
|Miami Heat
|Buddy Hield
|Golden State Warriors
|Cade Cunningham
|Detroit Piston
The 2025 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Participants
One of the most iconic and followed events in the All-Star weekend will have a unique group, headlined by former dunk champion Mac McClung of the G League. NBA All-Star 2025: Trae Young, Kyrie Irving Replace Inured Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis Ahead of Mega Event.
|Player
|Team
|Andre Jackson Jr.
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Stephon Castle
|San Antonio Spurs
|Mac McClung
|G League
|Matas Buzelis
|Chicago Bulls
