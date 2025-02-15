The midseason break – involving NBA superstars playing in the All-Star game. With a total of seven events in the NBA All-Star gala event, players, and coaches selection through voting is completed weeks ago. The starting lineups and reserves already drafted in the new format of the NBA All-Star games. Shaq, Keny and other have selected their sides which will be the main event of the weekend. Rising Stars Game and Sunday's NBA All-Star Game will be held at Chase Center, home of the NBA's Golden State Warriors franchise. The Celebrity Game and All-Star Saturday Night festivities will take place at Okland Arena. The schedule will start from February 16 as per IST (Indian standard Time). Physical AI in Sports! League and Golden State Warriors Showcase New Technical Advancement Ahead of 2025 NBA All-Star Game (Watch Video).

Following the regular format of the All-Star weekend, the event will kick off with the Celebrity Game and Rising Stars Challenge on the first day. The next day the focus will shift to some individual performances with the Skills Challenge, NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest, and Dunk Contest in the same order. The big game between selected All-Stars, representing their teams. The three game night will have teams playing semifinals and the winners competing in the final of the 2025 NBA All-Star game. Here is a complete roster of every game,

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game Roster

NBA All-Stars were voted on by fans, current players and a media panel. Based on these votes, two back-court and three front-court players were selected from each conference. Check out the complete roster including reserves for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, 2025 NBA All-Star: Stephen Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu 3-Point Shooting Contest Called Off by League.

Team Shq Team Chuck LeBron James, Lakers Stephen Curry, Warriors Anthony Davis, Mavericks Jayson Tatum, Celtics Kevin Durant, Suns Damian Lillard, Bucks James Harden, Clippers Jaylen Brown, Celtics Kyrie Irving, Mavericks Nikola Jokić, Nuggets Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder Victor Wembanyama, Spurs Pascal Siakam, Pacers Alperen Şengün, Rockets Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Trae Young, Hawks Team Kenny Team Candece Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves Jalen Brunson, Knicks Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies Jalen Williams, Thunder Darius Garland, Cavaliers Evan Mobley, Cavaliers Cade Cunningham, Pistons Tyler Herro, Heat Rising Star Champion Team Luka Doncic Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Injury replacements confirmed are Trae Young and Kyrie Irving.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Participants

This year, the Skills Challenge will feature four teams of two players that take part in a three-round competition.

Team Cavaliers Team Warriors Team Rooks Team Spurs Donovan Mitchell Draymond Green Zaccharie Risacher Chris Paul Evan Mobley Mosses Moody Alex Sarr Victor Wembanyama

The 2025 NBA All-Star Three Points Shooting Participants

This year's 3-Point Contest features eight of the league's best shooters with six of them already playing in the NBA All-Star Game. Headlining the group of eight is defending 3-Point Contest champion Damian Lillard and his possible competitors.

Player Team Norman Powell Los Angeles Clippers Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Darius Garland Cleveland Cavaliers Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks Cam Johnson Brooklyn Nets Tyler Herro Miami Heat Buddy Hield Golden State Warriors Cade Cunningham Detroit Piston

The 2025 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Participants

One of the most iconic and followed events in the All-Star weekend will have a unique group, headlined by former dunk champion Mac McClung of the G League. NBA All-Star 2025: Trae Young, Kyrie Irving Replace Inured Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis Ahead of Mega Event.

Player Team Andre Jackson Jr. Milwaukee Bucks Stephon Castle San Antonio Spurs Mac McClung G League Matas Buzelis Chicago Bulls

