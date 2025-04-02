With a 1-0 lead, New Zealand took on Pakistan in the NZ vs PAK 2ND ODI 2025 at Hamilton and came out victorious by a thumping margin to gain an Unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The Black Caps won the contest by 84 runs, where Mitchell Hay, Ben Sears, and Jacob Duffy shone bright for the home side, with the wicketkeeper scoring an unbeaten 99, while the bowlers claimed eight wickets between them. Babar Azam Takes Stunning Diving Catch To Dismiss Debutant Rhys Mariu During NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Chasing a stiff 293, Pakistan were off to a poor start, losing as many as three wickets for merely nine runs, which included batters like Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq, with Jacob Duffy triggering a collapse.

The downfall continued as Ben Sears removed Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha in no time, to put half the Pakistan side back in the hut. Tayyab Tahir and Faheem Ashaf tried to hold fort, but Nathan Smith got the better of Tahir for 13.

Sears came back into the attack and removed Mohammad Wasim Jr for 1, claiming his third wicket of the contest.

Ashraf continued his fightback, slamming his maiden ODI fifty in 56 balls, which included three fours and as many sixes, adding 21 runs with Akif Javed for the eighth wicket.

Duffy came into the attack and removed Javed, claiming his third scalp of the match.

Ashraf, along with Naseem Shah, who came into the XI as concussion replacement for Haris Rauf, showed grit and determination in the middle, adding 50 runs in 46 balls, frustrating New Zealand.

Sears finally managed to break the stand and dismissed Ashraf for a valiant 73 off 80 balls. The tailenders continued to enjoy themselves in the middle, as Shah registered his maiden ODI half-century in 41 balls, laced with four fours and as many sixes.

Sears, rightly claimed his fifth-wicket of the match, dismissing Shah for a stunning 51 off 44 deliveries, which is the bowler's first five-for in List-A career.

Asked to bat first, New Zealand got off to a steady start, with openers adding 54 in six-odd overs. Haris Rauf provided Pakistan's first breakthrough, removing Nick Kelly for 31, with debutant Rhys Mariu following suit, having Mohammad Wasim Jr his first wicket. NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025: New Zealand Batter Mark Chapman To Miss Second ODI vs Pakistan With Hamstring Injury.

However, spinner Sufiyan Muqeem's introduction into the attack saw New Zealand's middle-order collapse as the spinner claimed Daryl Mitchell's wickets, reducing the Black Caps to 135 for 5. Muhammad Abbas and Mitchell Ray consolidated and led the comeback for New Zealand, adding 77 runs for the sixth wicket. Abbas missed his half-century by six runs, falling for 41 to Muqeem.

Wicketkeeper Hay continued to keep one end going, and ensured New Zealand reached 292 for eight wickets, only to remain unbeaten on 99.

