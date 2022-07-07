Bengaluru, July 7 : World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen remembered her first pair of Adidas shoes and how it empowered her on her way to glory in the boxing ring when she inaugurated the global sportswear giant's largest store in Bengaluru recently. Located at the heart of the IT city Brigade Road, the store, spread across a 6500 sq ft retail area across four floors, accentuates "experience, sustainability and credibility". Speaking on the occasion, Nikhat hoped that the store "will be the first step towards many more such monumental journeys for young athletes in the years to come." MS Dhoni Birthday Special: MSD’s Only Wicket in International Cricket (Watch Video).

The premium destination for sportswear enthusiasts offers a wide variety of products for men, women and kids across categories like running, training, sportswear, football, basketball, golf, tennis and outdoor. To make the space more engaging, the store also has multiple sports & experience zones like an exclusive football floor with an extended terrace play area, and a gaming-inspired lounge with an activity area for kids, the company informed in a release. Emphasising the brand's vision and commitment toward sustainability, the space has a dedicated 'Sustainability Wall'. It has been designed using electronic waste and displays the End Plastic Waste logo. Furthermore, the central Atrium installation at the store has been created in collaboration with local artists using only recycled bottles and plastic containers, the company said in a release.

"We are absolutely thrilled to open yet another phenomenal store in the heart of Bengaluru. The store not only provides our consumers a global shopping experience, but also gives them a glimpse into the world of possibilities with Adidas, be it through our experience zones, our digital touch points, or our commitment to sustainability which comes to life with the sustainability wall and the installation made from plastic waste. We consistently want to elevate the in-store experience for our consumers through innovation, creativity, and design," said Sunil Gupta, Senior Director of Adidas. Speaking on inauguration of the new store, Nikhat said, "I am super excited to inaugurate this beautiful Adidas store today. This makes me reminisce about my first store visit, when I got my first pair of Adidas shoes. A monumental moment for me as it was a pair which empowered me and to this day, I cherish it. That was my entry into the world of Adidas, and from there on the possibilities for me have been endless. I wear my three stripes with so much pride."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2022 04:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).