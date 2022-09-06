Pakistan is set to face Afghanistan in a Super 4 clash at Asia Cup 2022 tomorrow, September 7 (Wednesday). The cricket match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The Boys in Green will be high on confident before heading into this fixture following their victory over India in the first match of this round-robin stage. Babar Azam's side held their nerve and clinched a five-wicket win against their archrivals in a see-saw battle in Dubai. A victory against the Afghans tomorrow will ensure their berth in the final of the continental tournament. On the other hand, Afghanistan will look to get back to winning ways after their narrow defeat against the official hosts of Asia Cup 2022 Sri Lanka in the first match of the Super 4 stage. This contest will be a do-or-die match for Mohammad Nabi's side as a defeat against Pakistan will knock them out of the competition. Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan to Undergo Scan on Right Knee Following Win Over India

For Pakistan, they would be brimming with confidence after edging the Men in Blue by five wickets in a last-over thriller. Despite skipper Babar Azam once again falling cheaply, the Green Shirts went on to register a big win in Dubai, largely due to Mohammad Rizwan's 71 and Mohammad Nawaz's quickfire 42 off 20 deliveries. What would keep Pakistan slightly psychologically ahead, is their bowling department, which was nothing short of ruthless. Shadab Khan took two wickets while Nawaz was at it again, snaring one as India were restricted to 181 runs despite a blistering start to their innings in the batting powerplay. However, they have suffered an injury blow with pacer Shahnawaz Dahani being ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022.

On the other hand, Afghanistan would look to start from where they left off in the group stage, with winning two back-to-back matches. Against Sri Lanka, they were not able to produce that spark in their bowling attack which is one of the main strengths in this Afghan team in this tournament. Spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have been fantastic for them so far and a lot would be depended on their performance against Babar Azam's team. Afghanistan will also bank on the batting of Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in this match.

PAK vs AFG T20Is Head-to-Head

Pakistan and Afghanistan have faced off against each other for just two times in T20 Internationals. On both occasions, Pakistan have emerged victorious against the Afghans.

PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Key Players

There would be several key players on both sides for this match. For Pakistan, again a lot would rest on Babar Azam and Shadab Khan with Mohammad Rizwan being still doubtful in this match. Afghanistan on the other hand, would want brahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to carry on in the same form along with Rashid Khan, who has been bowling beautifully.

PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Mini Battles

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will have many player battles. The contest between Babar Azam and Rashid Khan would be interesting to watch. Another duel that fans would be keen on looking forward to is the one between Mohammad Nabi and Shadab Khan.

PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Venue

The Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match is set to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Match Timing

The Asia Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST on September 7, 2022 (Wednesday) with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports and PTV Sports hold the TV telecast rights of the Asia Cup 2022 in India and Pakistan. The live online streaming of Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Likely Playing XIs

Afghanistan Likely Playing 11: Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Karim Janat

PAK Likely Playing 11: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan/Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Hassan Ali/Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2022 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).