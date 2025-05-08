Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Looking to move to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) standings, Punjab Kings will clash against Delhi Capitals on May 8. The PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match will be played in Dharamsala, which could also be their last home match this season if the Mumbai Indians clash does get shifted due to logistical issues. PBKS are third in the table with 15 points, while DC are fifth with 13 points, with both teams playing 11 matches each. IPL 2025 Playoffs: List Of Teams Out Of Indian Premier League Season 18 Second Round

Led by Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings have been in stellar form this season and have looked like a well-oiled machine in most matches. The batting has often stood up and complemented the bowling, which has been their backbone this edition.

DC, on the other hand, started the tournament on a winning run, but have slowly tapered off and have lost all their momentum. The batting has mainly been at fault, with the lack of runs from the top order, the lower-middle, and the bowlers have shouldered most of the responsibilities.

When is PBKS vs DC IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Punjab Kings will clash against Delhi Capitals in match 58 of IPL 2025 on Thursday, May 8. The PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the HPCA in Dharamsala and will begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). IPL 2025: KKR Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy Fined, Handed One Demerit Point for Indian Premier League Code of Conduct Breach.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of PBKS vs DC Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PBKS vs DC Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. Expect PBKS to come out on top and hamper DC's playoff chances.

