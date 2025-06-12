South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The South African batting unit has a long day at work as they look for stability on Day 2 of the World Test Championship final against Australia. The Proteas bowlers had a field day as they restricted the Aussies to a paltry 212 on the first day. On a green wicket, the South African pace attack led by Kagiso Rabada tormented the Australians. It was Steve Smith and Beau Webster who showed quality in the middle to help their team get past 200. In reply, South Africa ended play at 43/4 with the Australians pacers equally lethal. SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 1 Stumps: Steve Smith, Beau Webster’s Half-Centuries Give Australia Edge Over South Africa On Day Dominated By Bowlers.

Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham are out there in the middle for the team. Scoring is a challenge for them and none of the players were able to score freely yesterday. With Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen as the remaining recognized batters, the team will have to get as close to the Australian pacers as possible.

Australian pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and captain Pat Cummins looked at easy with the new ball. The trio are difficult to pick for the opposition batting unit and their game plan will remain much of the same. Expect Nathan Lyon to come in as a key attacker post Lunch.

South Africa vs Australia, ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 2 Match Details

Match South Africa vs Australia, ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 2 Date Thursday, June 12 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Lord's Cricket Ground, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details JioHotstar, Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV

When is South Africa vs Australia, ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The South Africa national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 2 is taking place at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London on June 12. The live action in the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final cricket match will begin from 03:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) onwards. Check out ICC WTC 2025 Final viewing options below. Mitchell Starc Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in ICC Tournament Finals, Achieves Feat During SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of South Africa vs Australia, ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 2?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of ICC Events, including the World Test Championship in India. So, fans can find telecast viewing options of the SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 2 on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV. For the South Africa vs Australia viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of South Africa vs Australia, ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 2?

The ICC WTC 2025 Final free live streaming will be available on JioHotstar, with Star Sports Network owning the digital rights as well. So, SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 2 live streaming viewing options will be available on the JioHotstar app and website platform for fans in India, which will require a subscription to watch. If Australia picks up two early wickets today, the South Africans could well fold up below 100.

