The 2021 Formula 1 action continues as we head into Austria for the latest installment. The Styrian GP main race will be held on June 27, 2021 (Sunday) at the Red Bull Ring and is one of the most prestigious races in the F1 calendar as it will play a crucial role in the championship race. Meanwhile, fans searching for Styrian GP main race live streaming details can scroll down below. 2021 Formula 1 Styrian GP Preview.

It was once again Max Verstappen who finished in pole position in the Qualifiers and will start the Styrian GP ahead of the chasing pack. His close rival, Lewis Hamilton secured second place on the grid and will be aiming to cut the points gap in the championship race. Valtteri Bottas finished third in qualifying but a three-place grid penalty in Friday’s practice meant he will start the race in fifth. McLaren driver Lando Norris will be third on the grid with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez completing the top five. Red Bull's Verstappen Claims Pole Position for Styrian GP.

When Is Styrian GP 2021, F1 Main Race? Know Date, Time and Schedule

Styrian Grand Prix 2021 will take place at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria on June 27, 2021 (Sunday). The main race has a scheduled start time of 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Styrian GP 2021, F1 Main Race on TV?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of F1 races in India and will be streaming the Styrian GP race live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of Monaco GP 2021.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online Of Styrian GP 2021, F1 Main Race?

Those unable to watch the F1 race on TV can turn to online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports will provide the Monaco GP 2021 live streaming for its fans in India. So fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the race online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2021 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).