Born on January 9, 1993, in Haryana’s Rohtak district Sumit Malik is one of the best wrestlers produced by India. He competes in 125 kg category for India. He came into limelight when he clinched a Gold Medal for India in the Commonwealth Games in 2018. He had also won the silver medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships and the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship in 2017. As the wrestler turns a year older, let’s have a look at eight things to know about the Indian wrestler. CWG 2018: Wrestler Sumit Malik Admits to Biting Opponent Korey Jarvis, Says Did not Taste Like 'Tandoori Chicken'.

Like a lot of many sporting stars, Sumit took up wrestling as a sport an early age. His maternal uncle who inspired the young man to take up the sport.

Like his uncle, Sumit's too has been training at Chhatrasal stadium since the age of 13.

In 2017, he ended up being on the losing side as he was defeated by Iran’s Yadollah Mohebbi by 6–2 and clinched the silver medal.

In 2017, Malik once again ended up getting a silver medal at Commonwealth Wrestling Championship. He lost to Russia's Anzor Khizriev.

He defeated Pakistan's Tayab Raza to clinch a Gold Medal At Commonwealth Games 2018.

Malik was accused of biting the opponent's ear during one of the matches. He apologised for the same and said, “It occurred in the heat of the moment. I am sincerely sorry that it happened -- but, no, he did not taste like tandoori chicken."

