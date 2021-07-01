The Centre Court at the Wimbledon 2021 dishes out yet another exciting fixture where Ashleigh Barty vs Anna Blinkova. This is the round-of-64 match or the second round. In this article, we bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that let's quickly have a look at the preview of the match. Barty suffered from a minor hiccup while serving in the first round of the Wimbledon 2021 game against Carla Suarez Navarro. However, the Australian won the match 6-1, 6-7(1), 6-1. Novak Djokovic Trolls Himself as He Survives a Series of Fall During Wimbledon 2021, Invites Netizens To Come Up With Hilarious Memes.

Talking about Anna Blinkova, she hasn't had the best year so far. The Russian has a 9-13 win-loss record for the season. However this did not stop her from winning the first round at the Wimbledon 2021. She won the first round against Timea Babos 6-2, 6-2. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Ashleigh Barty vs Anna Blinkova Women's Singles Second Round Match?

Ashleigh Barty vs Anna Blinkova's second-round match in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on July 1, 2021 (Thursday). The match will be played on Centre Court and will not start anytime before 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Ashleigh Barty vs Anna Blinkova Women's Singles Second Round Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. So, Ashleigh Barty vs Anna Blinkova Women's singles Round two match will be available on Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Ashleigh Barty vs Anna Blinkova Women's Singles Round 2 Match Online in India?

Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online to watch Ashleigh Barty vs Anna Blinkova match. No free live streaming of Wimbledon 2021 is available and users will have to pay a subscription fee.

