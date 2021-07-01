Novak Djokovic featured in the second round of Men's Singles in the Wimbledon 2021. He played against Kevin Anderson and survived the second round with a lot of falling and sliding during the game. He registered an easy 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win and thus made way to the third round. After the match, Novak took to social media and posted a picture of himself where he was seen falling on the court. He posted the snap with the hilarious caption and urged the netizens to bring out creativity and come up with memes. Wimbledon 2021: More Slipping and Sliding at Centre Court As Novak Djokovic Wins.

"Spider-Man returns .. let the memes begin," read the picture. The court at the Wimbledon 2021 is actually most talked about because of its slippery surface. The surface has been quite slippery due to the consistent rains for the past two days. In fact, Serena Williams was forced to return after picking an injury in the first round. Even Adrian Mannarino slipped on the court and was forced to make his way out. Coming back to the memes, a few netizens came up with hilarious responses. Check out the tweets below:

Reactions:

Another one:

Me trying to hit a cockroach silently pic.twitter.com/iTHoL4YwrV — Gyan-gadhar (@Gian_ka_Gyan) June 30, 2021

LOL...

Last one:

Novak Djokovic will meet Denis Kudla in the third round of the Wimbledon 2021. The time and date are yet to be declared. Stay tuned to this space for more updates on Wimbledon 2021.

