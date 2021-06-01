Top seed Ashleigh Barty will begin her French Open 2021 campaign against American Bernarda Pera. The clash will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court on Tuesday (June 1, 2021). This will be the first-ever meeting between the two players and both will be aiming to get the better of the other. Meanwhile, fans searching for Ashleigh Barty vs Bernarda Pera, French Open 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Naomi Osaka Withdraws From French Open 2021.

Ashleigh Barty will continue her quest for a second French Open title and enters the tournament as one of the biggest favourites. The Australian has been sensational since returning from her year-long break winning titles in Yarra Valley Classic, Miami and Stuttgart. Meanwhile, American Bernarda Pera has been in poor form, posting a 9-11 win-loss record this term.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Ashleigh Barty vs Bernarda Pera Women's Singles Match?

Ashleigh Barty vs Bernarda Pera match in French Open 2021 will take place on June 01, 2021 (Monday). The match will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier Court and it has a tentative start time of 04:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Ashleigh Barty vs Bernarda Pera Women's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Ashleigh Barty vs Bernarda Pera Women's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Ashleigh Barty vs Bernarda Pera Women's Singles Match Online in India?

Ashleigh Barty vs Bernarda Pera Women’s Singles Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

