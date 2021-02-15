Ashleigh Barty and Shelby Rogers meet in the fourth-round women’s singles match of the Australian Open 2021.The world number one will be looking to make it to the quarter-finals and carry forward Australia’s representation in the Grand Slam. Meanwhile, continue reading if you are looking for Ashleigh Barty vs Shelby Rogers Aus Open 2021 tennis match live streaming. Australian Open 2021: Naomi Osaka Survives Garbine Muguruza's Challenge in Fourth-Round, Makes It to Quarterfinals.

Barty has been in sensational form in this year’s Australian Open. She is yet to drop at Melbourne Park and will be looking to continue her dominance. Barty defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova in the third round to advance in the Grand Slam. Rogers too is yet to drop a set and in her last outing she defeated Anett Kontaveit.

When is Ashleigh Barty vs Shelby Rogers Women’s Singles Fourth-Round Match at Australian Open 2021

Ashleigh Barty vs Shelby Rogers match in Australian Open 2021 Fourth-round will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park on Monday (February 15). The match has a tentative start time of 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Ashleigh Barty vs Shelby Rogers, Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Fourth-Round Match Live Telecast

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Ashleigh Barty vs Shelby Rogers Australian Open 2021 match on Sony TV channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can tune into either Sony Ten Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels to catch the live-action.

Ashleigh Barty vs Shelby Rogers, Australian Open 2021 Women’s Singles Fourth-Round Match Live Streaming Online

Fans can also follow the game online. As Sony Pictures holds the broadcast rights for the Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Ashleigh Barty vs Shelby Rogers women’s singles Fourth-round match online for fans in India.

