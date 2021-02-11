Former tennis star Caroline Wozniacki has announced her pregnancy. The 2018 Australian Open champion and former World No 1 took to Twitter to reveal that she and husband David Lee were expecting their first child. Wozniacki also revealed that it will be a baby girl and is expected to be born by June. “Can’t wait to meet our baby girl in June! Family,” she captioned a post on Twitter. Wozniacki and Lee tied the knot in 2019 after dating for two years. They had also gotten engaged in 2017. Serena Williams Brings Back the ‘One-Legged Catsuit’ at Australian Open 2021, Says She Was Inspired by Flo-Jo (See Pics).

The picture Wozniacki shared on Twitter had some baby toys, among which was a baby bear, and photos of her ultrasound. Tennis players Kim Clijsters, Laura Robson also reacted on the post and congratulated the former tennis professional. Take a look at Caroline Wozniacki’s post. Nick Kyrgios Leaves Journalists in Splits During Post-Match Conference, Tells the Scribe, ‘You Look Like Andy Murray’ (Watch Video).

Caroline Wozniacki Announces Pregnancy

Can’t wait to meet our baby girl in June! 👨‍👩‍👧❤️ pic.twitter.com/kLNJ4BcEYj — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) February 10, 2021

Wozniacki retired from professional tennis last year after being knocked out from the second round of the Australian Open. She lost 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 to Ons Jabeur and made a tearful exit from the tournament. The 30-year-old’s sold Grand Slam win came at the Australian Open in 2018 when she beat Simona Halep despite being down at match-point at one stage.

Kim Clijsters Congratulates

❤️ wonderful news ! Congratulations — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) February 10, 2021

US Open Congratulates Couple

🤗 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) February 10, 2021

Laura Robson is Excited for the Child

Congratulations!!!!! So excited for you and David 🎉👨‍👩‍👧 — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) February 10, 2021

She was left in tears after bidding adieu to tennis. "I was told there are tissues here,” she said in her press conference,” she said at her farewell press conference. “I see the tissues in case I need them, I think I’m cried out.” Wozniacki finished 2010 and 2011 calendar years as the WTA top-ranked tennis player and also had briefly regained the No 1 position after her Australian Open win in 2018.

