Coco Gauff meets wildcard Francesca Jones in the Wimbledon 2021 first round match. The 17-year-old American bowled out of the French Open 2021 in the quarterfinals and now will be looking to make a mark at the All England Club. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Coco Gauff vs Francesca Jones Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online and live tv telecast, then continue reading. Wimbledon Draw 2021 PDF Download for Free Online: Get Details of Men's and Women's Singles and Doubles Fixtures.

This will be the second meeting between Coco Gauff and Francesca Jones. Having met earlier, Coco Gauff defeated Jones in Adelaide. The American is favourite to win this fixture as well.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 Coco Gauff vs Francesca Jones Women's Singles First Round Match?

Coco Gauff vs Francesca Jones 's first-round match in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on June 29, 2021 (Tuesday). The match will be played on Court 2 and will not start anytime before 06:10 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Wimbledon 2021, Shots of The Day: Novak Djokovic Foxed by Jack Draper to Other Incredible Moments From Day 1 at SW19

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Coco Gauff vs Francesca Jones Women's Singles First Round Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. So, Coco Gauff vs Francesca Jones Women's singles Round one match will be available on Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD channels.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Wimbledon 2021 Coco Gauff vs Francesca Jones Women's Singles Round 1 Match Online in India?

Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online to watch Coco Gauff vs Francesca Jones match. No free live streaming of Wimbledon 2021 is available and users will have to pay a subscription fee.

