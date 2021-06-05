Coco Gauff and Jennifer Brady take on each other in third round match of the French Open 2021. It is an all-American contest. Gauff is seceded 24th while Brady is seeded 13th. Both the players will be looking to advance at Roland Garros and thus will be itching to give out their best. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Coco Gauff vs Jennifer Brady live streaming online, then continue reading. Russia's Yana Sizikova Arrested for Alleged Match-Fixing at 2020 French Open.

Gauff has had easy outings thus far as the American teenager defeated Aleksandra Krunic and Wang Qiang before making it to the third round. Her 26-year-old compatriot, on the other hand, defeated Anastasija Sevastova and Fiona Ferro in run up to the round three. Gauff and Brady have faced each other just once with latter emerging victorious in that contest. World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty Out of French Open 2021 After Injury Forces her to Retire During Match Against Magda Linette.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Coco Gauff vs Jennifer Brady Women's Singles Match?

Coco Gauff vs Jennifer Brady match in French Open 2021 will take place on June 05, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be played on the Court Suzanne Lenglen and it has a tentative start time of 09:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The match could start late as well.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Coco Gauff vs Jennifer Brady Women's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Coco Gauff vs Jennifer Brady Women's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Coco Gauff vs Jennifer Brady Women's Singles Match Online in India?

Coco Gauff vs Jennifer Brady Women’s singles match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2021 08:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).