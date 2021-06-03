Coco Gauff takes on China’s Wang Qiang in the French Open 2021 Women's Singles second round match. Gauff won the opening round clash against Serbian qualifier Aleksandra Krunic though she had to fight hard for the win to make it to the second round. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Coco Gauff vs Wang Qiang live streaming online, then continue reading. World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty Out of French Open 2021 After Injury Forces her to Retire During Match Against Magda Linette.

Wang, on the other hand, made it to the second round after beating Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei in three sets. Gauff and Wang recently met at the Emilia-Romagna Open (Parma Challenger) final in which the former emerged victorious. Coco Gauff and Venus Williams Lose on Doubles’ Debut, Out of French Open 2021.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Coco Gauff vs Wang Qiang Women's Singles Match?

Coco Gauff vs Wang Qiang match in French Open 2021 will take place on June 03, 2021 (Thursday). The match will be played on Court 7 and it has a tentative start time of 05:50 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Coco Gauff vs Wang Qiang Women's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Coco Gauff vs Wang Qiang Women's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Coco Gauff vs Wang Qiang Women's Singles Match Online in India?

Coco Gauff vs Wang Qiang Women’s singles match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

