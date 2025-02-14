Marseille, Feb 14: Daniil Medvedev overcame French qualifier Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-2, 6-4 at the Open 13 Provence to reach his first quarter-final of the season. World No. 8 won 90 per cent (26/29) of his first-serve points to improve to 3-1 in the pair’s ATP Head-to-Head series, according to ATP stats. Medvedev suffered a second-round defeat to American Learner Tien at the Australian Open and then lost in the second round in Rotterdam to Italian qualifier Mattia Bellucci. Venus Williams Praises Sister Serena Williams’ Performance at Super Bowl 2025 Half-Time, Hilariously Compares It With Her 2012 London Olympics ‘Crip Walk’ After Winning Gold Medal (See Pics).

"I lost early in Australia. I thought sometimes when I play good in Australia, which has happened many times, your body is already used and tired. So you want to take it a bit slower. But I played two matches, even if they were tough, so I thought I might as well play many tournaments and Marseille is one I like," Medvedev said. Wild card Medvedev is seeking his first title since he won in Rome in May 2023 and will next play Jan-Lennard Struff after the German beat Hugo Grenier 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. Earlier, Zhang Zhizhen upset fourth seed Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-7(1), 6-3 in a battle between two big hitters to make his 11th ATP Tour quarter-final. The Chinese player outhit Hurkacz, who reached the semi-finals at the ATP 500 in Rotterdam last week, by 37 winners to 30 during their two-hour, eight-minute clash. Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray to Continue Their Coaching Partnership Till Wimbledon 2025.

By defeating Hurkacz, Zhang notched his first win over a Top 20 opponent on hard courts since defeating the Pole in Tokyo in 2023. The World No. 52, who holds a 3-7 record in tour-level quarter-finals, will next face Zizou Bergs. Belgium’s Bergs outlasted eighth seed Nuno Borges 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-2 to reach his fifth tour-level quarter-final (1-3), and third indoors. Bergs regrouped after losing a tight second set to motor through a dominant decider. The Belgian won 100 per cent (10/10) of first-serve points and did not face a break point in the final set, ATP reports.

