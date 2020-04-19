Maria Sharapova Birthday Special: 5 Times Tennis Ace Overturned Defeats Into Memorable Wins (Watch Videos)

Maria Sharapova (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

A five-time Grand Slam winner, one of the sports’ most recognisable faces and a tennis legend, Maria Sharapova celebrates her 33rd birthday. Born on this day in 1987, Sharapova was known as the fiercest competitor like her youth academy coach Nick Bollettieri recounted “it was never in Sharapova’s mind to be a failure.” After years of tasting success – she holds an incredible record of winning at least one singles title for 13 consecutive years – overcoming pain and returning to the tennis court following a drug ban, Sharapova bid adieu to tennis on February 26, 2020, with an emotional letter to her fans in Vogue & Vanity Fair magazine. Tennis – I'm saying goodbye. Maria Sharapova Mobile Number: Former Russian Tennis Star Shares Cell Phone Number, Asks Fans to Text Her and Share Recipes Amid Coronavirus Shutdown.

Born in Russia, Sharapova travelled to the United States with her father at the age of seven to pursue tennis career after being recommended by Martina Navratilova to join Nick Bollettieri's tennis academy in the US. The family had to leave behind her mother due to visa issues and their limited finances. But once in the US, Sharapova’s Tennis dream found a new world. "Her mind was just unbelievable," Bollettieri later told CNN recounting the agility and power of her former pupil. Novak Djokovic Reacts to Maria Sharapova’s Retirement, Says ‘She Can Be Proud of Herself’.

She turned professional at the of 14 and by 17 she was ruling the All England Lawn Tennis Club having just upset Serena Williams in the 2004 Wimbledon final. That was the start of a rivalry, tennis world will fondly remember – even if it was once-sided most times – for years to come and also the start of a remarkable women’s tennis revolution. Take a look at some of Sharapova’s best matches where she overturned defeats into memorable wins

Maria Sharapova vs Serena Williams, WTA Final 2004

The win three months ago – at Wimbledon 2004 – at the Grass court in London centre was more glamorous and startling. It made Sharapova only second Russian to win a Grand Slam and third youngest to win the Wimbledon.

But Sharapova faced Serena again and this time at the 2004 WTA finals where unlike Wimbledon, where had won only one game in the opening set, Serena brushed Sharapova aside quite comfortably in the first set. But the Russian held on to beat Williams 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 despite trailing 0-4 in the final set.

Lindsay Davenport vs Maria Sharapova, Pan Pacific Open 2005

Having suffered a semi-final defeat to rival Serena at the 2005 Australian Open, Sharapova was to face than World No 1 Lindsay Davenport, who beat Serena to win the Australian Open, in the 2005 Pan Pacific final. Davenport was the better player in form but Sharapova showed her intentions with a first set win in just 22 minutes.

But Davenport, facing problems with her left leg and playing with it heavily strapped, gave a tough fight and took the game to the final set. But Sharapova held on and won 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), the last set going for almost an hour with Sharapova squandering three match points before trumping in the fourth.

Maria Sharapova vs Simona Halep, French Open 2014

Sharapova was the overwhelming choice for the winner with Halep playing her maiden Slam final. But the match was far from what it predicted to be – three hours and two minutes of intense, gruelling and power tennis to decide the winner.

“The toughest of all Grand Slam finals I’ve played,” Sharapova said when holding the French Open trophy – her last major title. Sharapova beat Halep 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 to win after battling a shoulder pain, receiving a penalty for serve delays and making 12 unforced errors.

Maria Sharapova vs Jelena Jankovic, Western & Southern Open 2011

Sharapova, who had lost in the final here to Kim Clijsters last year, was facing former World No 1 Jelena Jankovic. The pair battled for close to three hours with Jelena making Sharapova otherwise powerful serve null – she broke Sharapova serve 16 times in the match seven of which was in the final set alone.

But Sharapova survived all to fight back in the tie-breaker and win the final six points to clinch the title with a 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 win. She started well racing to 4-1 lead and looked in control until Jelena changed gear and with changed the match for a brief period.

Simona Halep vs Maria Sharapova, US Open 2017

A five-time Grand Slam champion and possibly a Tennis great. But all didn’t matter. Maria Sharapova entered the 2017 US Open as a wildcard entry and was facing World No 2 Simona Halep in the first round. A match among the best – only that Sharapova had long been past her best.

But all that came to still here at the Flushing Meadows and the Russian turned vintage Sharapova again – aggressive, agile and a powerful serve at hand once again. Sharapova beat Halep 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to progress to the opening round having given the fans one of the best opening round matches at the Flushing Meadows.