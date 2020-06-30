Days after slamming Novak Djokovic for hosting the Adria Tour following which several participants tested coronavirus positive, Nick Kyrgios has now hit out at Alexander Zverev. The German tennis player also played at the Adria Tour but tested negative for COVID-19. The world number seven had vowed to self-isolate following the incident. Interestingly, Zverev was seen partying in Monte Carlo while violating the no social-distancing norms, and Kyrgios has now called him "selfish" after the video went viral. Nick Kyrgios Takes a Dig at Novak Djokovic After Serbian’s Tennis Coach Tests Positive for Coronavirus.

In an Instagram video, Kyrgios said. "So I wake up and I see more controversial things happening all over the world. But one just stuck out for me was seeing 'Sascha' Zverev again, man, again, again, how selfish can you be? How selfish can you be?

"I mean if you have the audacity to f****** put out a tweet that you made your management write on your behalf saying you're going to self-isolate for 14 days and apologising to the f****** general public for putting their health at risk, at least have the audacity to stay inside for 14 days, my God. Have your girlfriend with you for f****** 14 days, Jesus man. Pissing me off, this tennis world is pissing me off, seriously, how selfish can you all get?"

Here's Kyrgios Slamming Zverev

Nick Kyrgios: "Sascha Zverev again man, again, again, how selfish can you be? How selfish can you be? "at least have the audacity to stay inside for 14 days" "pissing me off, this tennis world is pissing me off, seriously. How selfish can you all get?" I see no lies tbh... pic.twitter.com/egcxH0HL2K — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) June 29, 2020

Alexander Zverev Partying Video

Sascha Zverev six days ago after Adria Tour coronavirus cluster: “I deeply apologize to anyone that I have put at risk...I will proceed to follow self-isolating guidelines...stay safe 🙏.” Sascha Zverev four hours ago: pic.twitter.com/vqBXvYdxkv — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 28, 2020

Following the participants testing positive after Adria Tour, Zverev released a statement and said, "I have just received the news that my team and I tested negative for COVID-19. I deeply apologise to anyone that I have potentially put at risk by playing this tour. I will proceed to follow the self-isolating guidelines advised by our doctors. As an added precaution, my team, and I will continue with regular testing. I wish everyone who has tested positive a speedy recovery. Stay safe."

