Rafael Nadal and Diego Schwartzman will face each other in semi-finals of the French Open 2020. The clash will be played at the Philippe Chatrier court on October 9, 2020 (Friday). The Spaniard will look to take a step closer to his 19th Grand Slam title and a record 13th title at the Roald Garros. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman in French Open 2020 can scroll down below for more details. Rafael Nadal Sports £780k Worth Customised Richard Mille Watch During French Open 2020.

Rafael Nadal and Diego Schwartzman have met each other 10 times with the Spaniard holding the upper hand in the head-to-head record with nine wins compared to the Argentine’s one. However, Schwartzman's only win against Nadal came at the Rome Masters last month and would be hoping that he could replicate that feat once again.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of French Open 2020 Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman Men’s Singles Semi-Final Match?

Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman semi-final match in men’s singles of French Open 2020 will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier court in Roland Garros. The game will be held on October 9 (Friday) and it has a tentative start time of 06:20 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman Men’s Singles Semi-Final Match of French Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can follow the live action of Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman semi-final match live on Star Sports channels. They can tune into Star Sport 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels on their television sets to live telecast the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2020 Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman Men’s Singles Semi-Final Match Online in India?

Fans can also follow the Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman semi-final online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the quarter-final clash online for is fans in India.

