Rafael Nadal will resume his search for a 21st Grand Slam title win when he plays American qualifier Michael Mmoh in the men's singles second-round match. Nadal had little trouble in easing past Laslo Djere in the opening round while his 23-year-old opponent, who has come through the qualifiers, needed five sets to beat Serbian veteran Viktor Troicki in his first round. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, live streaming online and other match details for the Rafael Nadal vs Michael Mmoh match should scroll down for all relevant information.

Nadal beat Serbian Djere 6/3, 6/4, 6/1 in his first-round match to advance to the next round. Michael, on the other, came back from two sets down to oust Troicki 7/6 (7-3), 6/7 (3-7), 3/6, 7/6 (7-3), 7/5 and progress to the second round. The 23-year-old has never made it past the second round at Grand Slams. He will also be meeting 20-time Grand Slam champion Nadal for the first time in his career.

When is Rafael Nadal vs Michael Mmoh Men’s Singles Second-Round Match at Australian Open 2021

Rafael Nadal vs Michael Mmoh match in Australian Open 2021 will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. The second-round clash will be held on February 11 (Thursday) and it has a tentative start time of 02:55 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)

Rafael Nadal vs Michael Mmoh, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Second-Round Match Live Telecast

Fans can catch the live telecast of Rafael Nadal vs Michael Mmoh second-round match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Australian Open 2021 in India. So fans can watch the matches on either Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD channels on television.

Rafael Nadal vs Michael Mmoh, Australian Open 2021 Men’s Singles Second-Round Match Live Streaming Online

The game will also be available live online. As Sony Network holds the broadcast rights for Australian Open 2021, SonyLiv will be live streaming the Rafael Nadal vs Michael Mmoh match online for fans in India.

