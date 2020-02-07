Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Pose For Selfie With Bill Gates And Trevor Noah Ahead of South Africa Exhibition Tour (See Pics)

Roger Federer with Rafael Nadal,Bill Gates and Trevor Noah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will be playing an exhibition match in South Africa. The two are joined by Bill Gates and comedian Trevor Noah. The match will be played to benefit children’s education in South Africa and will take place in Cape Town. This will be the 20-time grand slam winner’s first game in Sub Saharan Africa. Now ahead of the game, Roger Federer shared his pre-game meal with his arch-rival, Rafael Nadal. Bill Gates and Trevor were also with the duo and all four posed for a picture together. Novak Djokovic After Defeating Roger Federer in Australian Open 2020 Semi-Final: Hope I Made Him 20 Per Cent Better Player (Watch Video).

Roger Federer took to social media and shared the snap of all four in one frame. The men were all smile as they posed for a snap. The Swiss ace’s NGO named Roger Federer Foundation is all set to raise $1 million for the charity organisation. Roger Federer Foundation has already reached out to more than one million children. For now, let’s have a look at the snap shared by Federer.

View this post on Instagram Pre-game meal 🎾🤪✅ who’s the favorite Gateserer or Nsquared?😉#matchinafrica A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) on Feb 7, 2020 at 6:56am PST

Rafael Nadal also took to social media to share a snap with his arch-rival.

While speaking about the charity match, Federer said that it was a dream come true for him as he is playing in his mother’s home country and that too against his toughest opponent Rafael Nadal. “We share not only the love for tennis but also for the good cause of giving children a better start in education and in life. I feel privileged to have other leading philanthropists on board to entertain millions of people in the stadium and on TV. It will be a once-in-a-lifetime moment for my family and I.” he further added. Both Federer and Nadal were last seen in action during the Australian Open 2020.