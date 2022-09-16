Swiss superstar and tennis legend Roger Federer has decided to put down his racket after 24 years, over 1500 matches, 103 tour singles titles, 20 Grand Slams singles, and 310 weeks being ranked no. 1. The glorious and perhaps the most remarkable career will be coming to an end, due to continuous injures. Over the past few years, it has been challenging for the legend to make a complete competitive comeback and hence has decided that the 2022 Laver Cup, in London will be his last competitive tournament. Roger Federer Retires: Lionel Messi Pays Tribute to Swiss Legend, Calls Tennis Star 'A Genius' (See Post).

In the 24-year-long journey, the racket-throwing teenager, matured into one of the world's most beloved and respectable athletes. The 41-year-old had an amazing career of two decades of dominance in which he met his rivals, Nadal and Djokovic who challenged him at every turn. He has shared many of his greatest triumphs and deflating losses with them. As the Swiss superstar parts his way from the game, the rivalry comes to an end and the world will miss the trio, the greatest ever to set foot on the tennis field. Roger Federer Retires! Swiss Tennis Player Releases Heartfelt Video To Thank Everyone Who Made the Ball Kid From Basel Achieve His Dreams.

In the race for the most Grand Slam singles title, unfortunately, Federer comes third with a total of 20 grand slams below his rivals Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21) and as he declared his retirement. Here are all the Grand Slams won by Federer over the years.

Roger Federer's Grand Slam Wins Throughout the Years

Year Grand Slam Won 2003 Wimbledon 2004 Australian Open, US Open, Wimbledon 2005 Wimbledon, US Open 2006 Australian Open, US Open, Wimbledon 2007 Australian Open, US Open, Wimbledon 2008 US Open 2009 French Open, Wimbledon 2010 Australian Open 2012 Wimbledon 2017 Wimbledon, Australian Open 2018 Australian Open

The ball boy from Basel, Switzerland went on to become one of the greatest tennis players ever. He has set an example for many young athletes to chase their dream and has motivated them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2022 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).